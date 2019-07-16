Civil rights legend Rep. John Lewis attacks Trump's tweets in emotional House floor speech

Georgia congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis joined his Democratic colleagues in support of the resolution condemning President Trump's tweets, saying on the House floor, "I know racism when I see it."

“I rise with a sense of righteous indignation to support this resolution. I know racism when I see it. I know racism when I feel it. And t the highest level of government, there’s no room for racism," Lewis began.

"It sows the seeds of violence and destroys the hopes and dreams of people. The world is watching. They are shocked and dismayed because it seems we have lost our way. As a nation, as a proud and great people. We are one Congress. And we are here to serve one house, the American House, the American people.”

Lewis went on to say he and others had been "victims of the stain, the pain and the hurt of racism" and that during the Civil Rights Movement, he had been told by segregationists to "go back."

"As a nation and as a people, we need to go forward and not backward," Lewis continued. "With this vote, we stand with our sisters- three were born in America and one came here looking for a better life. With this vote, we meet our moral obligation to condition hate, racism, and bigotry in every form.”

He added, "Do what is right, what is fair, and what is just."

The House approved the resolution condemning President Trump's tweets that targeted the four progressive congresswomen: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., and Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass. The vote resulted in 240-187 with four Republicans and one Independent lawmaker joining the Democrats.