The chairman of the House Democratic Caucus says that Democrats still support Israel despite numerous Democratic presidential candidates declining to appear at next week’s American Israel Public Affairs Committee's (AIPAC) annual policy conference.

“I can’t speak for the presidential candidates, but what I can speak for is the House Democratic Caucus who clearly are strongly pro-Israel,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told “America’s Newsroom” Friday.

“I’ve been to Israel three times, I recognize that there’s shared values, shared strategic interests that are important. And I think that is the perspective of the overwhelming majority in the House of Representatives.”

FAR-LEFT MOVEON.ORG ASKS 2020 PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES TO SKIP PRO-ISRAEL AIPAC CONFERENCE

Sens. Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke and many others have said they won’t be attending the AIPAC conference.

MoveOn.org called on the 2020 Democratic candidates to skip the conference, even though in the past all presidential candidates viewed the AIPAC conference as a crucial campaign stop.

Jeffries, who will speak at AIPAC said that a two-state solution supported by AIPAC was also in the best interest of Israel, Palestine and the United States.

“As far as I’m concerned, AIPAC’s position as I understand it remains to robustly support a two-state solution. I think that’s the right approach,” Jeffries said. “That’s in Israel’s best interest, that’s in the best interest of the democratic aspirations of the Palestinian people, that’s in the best interest for America.”

The Democratic congressman also commented on the importance of the Mueller report and said any talk of President Trump's impeachment was “premature.”

“Whether the report exonerates the president, implicates the president or somewhere in between, the American people deserve transparency,” Jeffries said.

“The case should be compelling, the evidence should be overwhelming and the consensus in terms of public sentiment around impeachment should be bipartisan in nature. That’s a strong standard, that’s the right standard, that’s the standard that I agree with.”

Fox News' Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.