POLITICS
Published

Rep. Jackie Speier invokes 25th Amendment amid Trump-Pelosi feud: His ‘mental stability’ is in question

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif, invoked the 25th Amendment while weighing in on the bitter feud between President Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi during an appearance Friday on MSNBC.

When asked if she agreed with Pelosi that there's "concern" about the president's mental fitness, Speier not only agreed; she said she believes Trump should have been removed from office long ago.

"I have felt for some time that the mental stability of the president of the United States is in question," Speier said. "And I suggested invoking the 25th Amendment way back when, when he was calling the leader of North Korea ‘Rocket Man,’ and trying to gin up a war with North Korea. And I think that what we have here is someone who is obsessed.”

The congresswoman went on to echo psychiatrists who've diagnosed Trump "from afar" and determined he is a "malignant narcissist," which she said involves "anti-social behavior, paranoia, and sadism."

After she urged everyone to "put the name-calling aside," Speier went on to call the president a "petulant child."

"Nancy Pelosi is a mother of five and the grandmother of many more. She knows how to deal with petulant children," Speier added.

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.