Rep. Ilhan Omar targets Israel again, compares Jewish state to US South during segregation

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, tweeted another comment about Israel on Thursday night, after previously landing in hot water for posts that critics have called anti-Semitic.

This time, the freshman lawmaker agreed with a liberal activist, who wrote online that current-day Israel is much like the U.S. South was during segregation.

The latest episode began Thursday night after the liberal activist, Max Berger, blasted the American Jewish Committee for its criticism of Omar, the Somali-born congresswoman, who recently said that she “chuckles” whenever people describe Israel as a democracy.

MINNESOTA'S REP. ILHAN OMAR GETS $250G BOOK DEAL AMID UPROAR OVER HER COMMENTS

“The American Jewish establishment claims Israel is a democracy for all its citizens. But the nation state law classifies 1.6 million Palestinian Israelis as second class. And 4.7 million people live under Israeli military occupation or control without political or human rights,” Berger claimed.

Later in the thread, Berger agreed with Omar that Israel is “not a real democracy.” He also compared Israel to the segregated South.

“Israel is like the south before 1963: millions of people under Israeli control are denied the right to vote, speak freely or assemble because of their ethnicity. It's a democracy for Jews only. That's not a real democracy,” Berger tweeted.

REP. ILHAN OMAR FACING NEW SCRUTINY OVER PAST EFFORT TO WIN LENIENCY FOR 9 MEN ACCUSED OF TRYING TO JOIN ISIS

Omar endorsed the tweet, sharing his anti-Israel rhetoric to her more than 471,000 followers.

“Many of them truly know this, but don’t want to accept it. In the same way many Americans knew separate yet equal was immoral but remained silent until brave few were silent no more,” Omar wrote.

REP. ILHAN OMAR DELETES TWEET ATTACKING COVINGTON STUDENTS, AFTER BACKLASH

“They can attack, spin my words and vilify me, but they will not succeed in silencing me,” she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shortly after being sworn in to Congress, the Minnesota Democrat was on the defensive for her tweet claiming Israel had “hypnotized the world.”

Earlier this month, several Republicans condemned a decision by Democratic leaders to appoint Omar to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, charging that she has a history of making overtly anti-Semitic comments.

The strong GOP criticism came as Omar separately fielded wide-ranging criticism for posting on Twitter that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., was "compromised" -- and then, in a head-turning interview on CNN, admitting she had no evidence for the assertion other than that Graham sometimes supported President Trump. Omar has since rejected suggestions that her comments were intended as a homophobic dog whistle.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this story.