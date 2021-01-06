Democratic House members call for Trump impeachment, removal amid Capitol protest

Democratic House members are calling for President Trump's removal from office just two weeks before his term is set to end, as violent protesters stormed and entered the U.S. Capitol building.

Protesters gathered in large numbers at the Capitol following a rally where Trump spoke, reiterating his baseless claim that Democrats stole the presidential election from him. As members of the House and Senate raised objections to certain electoral votes, both chambers called for a recess and left their chambers as the pro-Trump protesters had breached the Capitol building.

"I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment," Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate. We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath."

Omar, part of the progressive group of House members known as the Squad, has long been a staunch critic of Trump. On Monday she called for his impeachment over a phone call he had with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he called for overturning the state's result in the presidential election.

Omar was not the only one. Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., called on Trump's cabinet to remove him via the 25th Amendment or through impeachment.

"The President has been encouraging these domestic terrorists since before the election," Wexton tweeted. "He could have stopped them at any moment, but instead he whipped them into a frenzy and sicced them on the Capitol. The Cabinet must remove him today or the House must impeach."

During the speech at his rally, Trump encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol and protest, but he posted multiple messages against violence as the storming of the Capitol unfolded.

"Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement," Trump tweeted. "They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!"

Less than an hour later, he tweeted again.

"No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue," he said.

Later in the afternoon, Trump posted a video message in which he sympathized with those who are upset about the election, which he still claimed was "fraudulent," but called on everyone to leave.

"We have to have peace," Trump said. "So go home, we love you, you’re very special. You’ve seen what happens, you see the way others are treated that are so bad and so evil. I know how you feel. But go home, and go home in peace."