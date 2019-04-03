Rep. Ilhan Omar accuses Trump of lying about 'fake emergency' at border, calls wall 'monument to racism'

Controversial freshman congresswoman Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., responded to a tweet from President Trump Wednesday by accusing him of “lying about the border” and calling the often debated border wall a “monument to racism.”

“This is a fake emergency! Donald Trump is lying about the border in order to build his monument to racism,” Omar tweeted Wednesday.

Omar was responding to a tweet by Trump calling on Congress to “eliminate the loopholes” and saying if they don’t act, he would close “large sections” of the border.

NIELSEN: IT'S A 'CAT 5' IMMIGRATION CRISIS

“Congress must get together and immediately eliminate the loopholes at the Border! If no action, Border, or large sections of Border, will close. This is a National Emergency!,” the president tweeted.

The president has threatened to close the border this week, prompting outrage from Democrats, and called on Mexico to help prevent illegal immigration by using its own “strong” immigration laws. He also threatened to shut down aid to three Central American countries.

Omar, in just her fourth month in Congress has become a lightning rod for controversy.

Last February, she was accused of tweeting anti-Semitic and anti-Israeli messages, then re-ignited the flames in March when she once again suggested that groups supportive of Israel were pushing members of Congress to have "allegiance to a foreign country."

The backlash resulted in a watered-down resolution condemning hatred that was originally aimed at Omar.

The president during that time called on Omar to resign from Congress.

HOUSE PASSES BROAD RESOLUTION DENOUNCING RACISM WITHOUT NAMING REP. OMAR

Last month, she reportedly made comments critical of former President Barack Obama, suggesting he was a “pretty face” who got away with “murder.”

Omar then disputed the comments, saying the interviewer from Politico ‘distorted’ her comments, then releasing audio.

However, many journalists defended the characterizations and said Omar’s audio actually proved the opposite.

Just this week the Minnesota’s Campaign Finance Board announced it was wrapping up an investigation into whether Omar used campaign funds improperly, including $6,000 dollars on a divorce attorney and personal travel.

Fox News' Lukas Mikelionis contributed to this report.