Trump canceling meeting with Dem leaders was a 'stunt,' Rep. Gottheimer says

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., called President Trump's meeting cancelation a "stunt' Wednesday and called on the president to take a more bipartisan approach.

"We're doing plenty. We have to get the Senate to act and the White House to act," Gottheimer said on "The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino," dismissing claims that Democrats are too focused on impeachment.

ANGRY DEM SAYS TRUMP 'RAPING THE COUNTRY,' AS IMPEACHMENT PUSH NEARS CRITICAL MASS

Trump on Wednesday demanded Democrats end what he called their "phony investigations" before he'll negotiate with them on issues like infrastructure, as he delivered a fiery statement from the Rose Garden after cutting a meeting short with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer.

The president had met for minutes with the two Democratic leaders in a session scheduled to discuss a possible bipartisan infrastructure package. But moments before that sit-down, Pelosi accused Trump of having "engaged in a cover-up" regarding the Russia probe.

Perino pressed Gottheimer on the continued focus on the Mueller report from some inside his party, which he dismissed before criticizing the president's actions Wednesday.

"It's not just Democrats, Dana. The stunt at the White House, that's just a stunt," Gottheimer said.

LAST MONTH, SCHUMER SAID TRUMP AGREED TO $2T INFRASTRUCTURE PACKAGE

"We have to be happy warriors here. That's what people want. If you read the tweets out of the White House, you'd say, 'oh come on.' But you have to ignore all the noise and focus on getting things done back home," Gottheimer said.

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.