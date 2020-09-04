Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz says she was blocked from touring a Florida mail facility

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., was denied access to two U.S. Postal Service mail sorting facilities Friday, saying she had arranged a tour amid questions regarding mail-in ballot efficiency as the presidential election looms.

The congresswoman was barred entry into both Opa-locka and Northwest Miami-Dade facilities by police tape blocking the entrances, along with security guards, according to a local news outlet that was on the scene for the scheduled 4 a.m. tour.

Wasserman Schultz said she received warnings and pictures from union members that claimed stacks of mail were just sitting in the facilities, with some dating back to at least July 23.

“This is an outrage, an absolute outrage,” Wasserman Schultz told NBC 6. “If they think they are going to throw a bed sheet over what’s going on behind these doors, they are mistaken.”

Wasserman Schultz sits on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which issued a subpoena on the USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, after he missed the Aug. 26 deadline to release documents he withheld from Congress.

DeJoy found himself in the middle of a congressional hearing after reports arose of mismanaged mail services, along with the removal of USPS mail boxes and sorting machines around the country, following President Trump’s remarks admitting to purposefully trying to block USPS funding to prevent mail-in voting.

“Postmaster DeJoy has already obstructed the committee by failing to provide requested documents in a timely way. Now he’s denying Congress access to public facilities,” she said in a statement today to the publication. “There are no children, defense secrets or sick patients behind those doors. Denying Congress access to the facilities, is denying the vital public oversight of our mail system.”

The congresswoman could not be reached for comment on whether or not she intends to go back to visit the facilities.

Fox News could not reach the USPS, but they claim to have barred Wasserman Schultz from entry because the tour arrangements were made too “late.”

“The Postal Service welcomes visits from members of Congress at our facilities, and we routinely arrange for tours. We learned late yesterday afternoon that Representative Wasserman Schultz wanted to arrange for a tour at 4:00 am this morning. We spoke with her staff to explain that we were unable to set up the tour on such short notice, but would be happy to accommodate her at another time,” Debra J. Fetterly, a USPS spokesperson, said in a statement provided to NBC 6.