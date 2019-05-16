Rep. Dan Kildee on Trump's tax returns: Responsibilities to the Constitution trump his own privacy interests

President Trump, as a public officer, had responsibilities that superseded his own interests in privacy over his taxes.

Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., suggested as much while defending his party's decision to demand Trump's tax returns.

"People do have the expectation of privacy," Kildee said while appearing on "Outnumbered Overtime" Thursday, "but the president of the United States, who is a public officer, who has reponsibilities to the Constitution that trump his own interests, I think is still subject to 6103."

Kildee, a ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, was referring to the tax code which prohibits the release of tax information, except under certain circumstances.

IS IT HUGE NEWS THAT TRUMP ONCE LOST MONEY AND TOOK TAX WRITEOFFS?

According to Kildee, House Ways and Means Committee chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., had authority under that law to subpoena Trump's tax returns. That request will likely be resolved in the courts as Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has refused to comply.

The Michigan Democrat argued that for decades, U.S. law has allowed Congress to access tax records.

"The question is who turns over tax returns to the chairman of the ways and means committee or the chair of the senate finance committee?" he told Fox News host Harris Faulkner.

"And that law has been on the books. There is a law that's been on the books since 1924 and has been used regularly. Of course, it hasn't been used to access the returns of the president, because presidents, since 1973, have voluntarily released those records."