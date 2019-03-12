Rep. Doug Collins on Lisa Page transcripts: This shows a 'two-tiered system'

Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, made a bold vow Tuesday to show the American people the extent of corruption within the Justice Department with its handling of the investigations involving former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and President Trump.

“The president has been unfairly attacked from the moment he was elected in November 2016 on many fronts and now we’re beginning just to see the vast scope of what most of us knew, that Ms. Clinton was treated completely differently than what we ended up seeing Trump being treated, and that’s just wrong,” Collins, R-Ga., said on “Hannity.”

Collins was reacting to a release of transcripts Tuesday by House Judiciary Republicans from a closed-door interview with former FBI attorney Lisa Page in July 2018.

“When you have the... corrupt triumvirate of [former FBI Agent Peter] Strzok, [former FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe and Page, when they have been involved from day one from the email controversy, through the original Russia investigation, through the appointment of [Special Counsel Robert] Mueller, this just shows that there is a two-tiered system,” Collins said. “And, we’re going to say, we’re going to get this out and we’re going to put it in ways that people can easily understand, not a large dump, we’re going to take it methodically as we go, as we get them cleared, and we’re going to get them out to the American people.”

Page and Strzok, who were investigating Russian meddling and possible collusion involving Trump, exchanged numerous anti-Trump text messages in December 2017 including one in particular that mentioned an “insurance policy,” apparently stemming from a meeting in McCabe's office. McCabe has said he could not recall such a meeting taking place.

During Page’s interview with the Judiciary Committee, she essentially confirmed the texts referred to the Russia investigation and said the FBI “knew so little” when the investigation began.

Hannity asked if Collins there would be accountability for the revelations released in the transcripts.

“There will be,” Collins told Sean Hannity. “I think this is what we’re finding, I think... the new attorney general [William Barr] has understood this.”

