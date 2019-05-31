Rep. Collins says Democrats use migrants as 'pawns' to bash Trump, Republicans

Georgia Republican Doug Collins slammed Democrats for using migrants as “pawns” to attack the GOP and President Trump while avoiding to fix the border crisis.

“I just got back from the border. What I saw at the border will break your heart,” Collins told “Fox and Friends” on Friday morning.

“It’s the perverse incentives that we have in our country that we will not fix the laws that are causing this to happen,” he added, welcoming Trump’s move on Thursday to slap on tariffs on Mexico until the illegal immigration crisis is solved.

“That is why the president is doing what he is doing. That’s why the president is working hard -- because he understands the pain of these families who believe in the hope that they come here and that they will get a free pass,” the lawmaker added

Trump on Thursday abruptly announced a new 5 percent tariff on Mexico beginning in early June, saying the levy will "gradually increase" until the ongoing illegal immigration surge at the southern border is "remedied" and illegal migrants "STOP."

"On June 10th, the United States will impose a 5% Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP," Trump wrote. "The Tariff will gradually increase until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied … at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow."

Collins noted that due to the existing system, migrants putting not only themselves but their kids as young as one “in danger” to cross the border illegally.

“We’ve got to fix this, this is on us to do,” he said, pointing to a number of bills proposed by Republicans that address the immigration issue while the Democrats are obstructing such efforts.

“What my problem is right now is the Democrats want to use immigrant and migrants as pawns. They don't want to fix this problem, they want it to use as a political issue to try to bash the Republicans and bash the president,” he said.

“Here is my challenge to Democrats. I put a bill out there. Senator Lindsey Graham put out a bill. Where is your bill? Are they important to you to fix this or to use them? That is my question to Democrats,” asked.

Collins went on to praise the border patrol, calling them “superheroes” for doing their best to contain the problems at the border.

“There are superheroes among us. They are border patrol agents,” he said. “Our agents with ICE and agents at ports of entry. They are superheroes among us. They're dealing with a problem.”