Rep. Collins expects Georgia GOP Election Day turnout to counter Dems' early voting advantage

Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., told "Fox & Friends Weekend" that the results of Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff races all depend on voter turnout.

Early and absentee voting has been strong in typically Democratic areas of the state, and Republicans are counting on a strong Election Day turnout to push incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue over the top.

Collins predicted a "very close race."

"I think what it comes down to now is that turnout on Jan. 5 on Tuesday," he said. "And I believe that is when the conservative voices that typically vote on Election Day are going to come out."

GEORGIA SEN. PERDUE BLASTS OSSOFF OVER PAYMENTS BY CHINA-BACKED 'PROPAGANDA' COMPANY: 'HE GOT CAUGHT'

Republicans who choose not to vote will only help elect Democrats whose values do not align with Georgia, Collins said.

"Georgia understands what’s at stake here," he said. "You have Jon Ossoff, who’s a trust-fund socialist. You have Raphael Warnock, who is a pastor who believes that abortion is OK. There’s just things that are really contradictory to conservative lifestyle in Georgia."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People want to make sure that their election and their vote matter," he went on. "Not voting is letting the Democrats win this argument… We’ve got to make sure our voters turn out."