Rep. Clyburn: Democrats moving on from Mueller, but still want to see the full report

Democrats are moving on from the Mueller investigation and calls to impeach President Trump, but they still want to see the special counsel's full report House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C. said.

Clyburn called for the release of the full Mueller report during an appearance on “Outnumbered Overtime" Tuesday afternoon.

“We want to see the full report, give us the full report, let us make up our own minds. We do have brains on our side of the aisle,” Clyburn said when asked about the call for the full report to be released by April 2nd.

WATCH FOX NEWS’ LIVE COVERAGE

Host Harris Faulkner asked Clyburn why Democrats continue to focus on the Mueller report and not move on to other issues.

“We are moving on,” Clyburn responded before mentioning the Affordable Care Act, rural broadband deployment and infrastructure as issues his party is focused on.

“You’re the one camping out with Mueller. We’ve gone on from that,” Clyburn told Faulkner.

Faulkner defended her questioning saying that six Democratic committee heads have called for the full Mueller report to be released before ending the segment for breaking news.

TRUMP IMPEACHMENT BACKERS NOT GIVING UP AFTER MUELLER REPORT

Earlier in the segment, Clyburn dismissed freshman congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s, D-Mich., efforts to introduce a resolution that would investigate President Trump for possible “impeachable offenses.”

“They do what they think they have to do,” Clyburn said. “No one can stop me from introducing whatever resolution I want to introduce. I don’t have to get a vote on it. I don’t have to get support for it but you’re free to do it.”

Clyburn also responded to reports that President Trump’s Department of Justice is introducing a lawsuit declaring the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional.

“That runs awry… the president said time and time again, he told us he will protect people with preexisting conditions. No, you’re saying the one law that protects people with preexisting conditions, his justice department… is now asking the supreme court to get rid of it,” Clyburn said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It seems to me the president is not being consistent here.”