Rep. Chip Roy calls House Democrats' articles of impeachment 'flawed'

Roy said articles of impeachment should have been 'written better'

By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, objects to installing metal detectors at the doors of the House floor.

Although President Trump "committed an impeachable offense," the House Democrats' articles of impeachment are "flawed," Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said on Wednesday.

"If that were the case, then I wish that [Rep. Steny Hoyer] and my Democratic colleagues had drafted articles of impeachment better written and taken the time under the Constitution to do it the right way," Roy told "America's Newsroom."

Roy said Trump’s conduct was "reprehensible, impeachable, and should be condemned."

"The problem is that my Democratic colleagues have drafted articles of impeachment that are flawed and that create ongoing issues with respect to what the definition of inciting a riot even is," Roy said, "and would cause a slippery slope under Article 3 of the 14th amendment that could actually cause us to be starting to shooting each other and target each other in the House of representatives for inciting insurrection."

The House of Representatives is currently debating the articles of impeachment against Trump, alleging that he is "in violation of his constitutional oath faithfully to execute the office of President of the United States." The articles declare that "Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by willfully inciting violence against the Government of the United States."

Roy said Trump should not have pressured Vice President Mike Pence to ignore his constitutional duty by rejecting state electors for President-elect Joe Biden.

"I strongly believe that and I think he was wrong to do it and I think it condemnable. I wish my Democratic colleagues worked with us to draft better articles," Roy said.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for FoxNews.com. You can find him on Twitter @joshuaqnelson.

