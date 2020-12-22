Rep. Chip Roy asks 'what purpose' GOP serves after omnibus passes

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Tuesday took aim at his own party, asking "what purpose" the Republican Party serves -- after he blasted its role in passing the mammoth omnibus spending bill.

"Genuine question - what purpose does the @GOP serve?" he asked. "Other than a voice (but not consistently) for the pro-life, and a voice of opposition generally to Dems... what good is it? Massive spending? Open borders? Endless wars? Federal healthcare/education?" he tweeted.

While he didn’t mention the omnibus specifically, it came after he had railed against both the bill and the legislative process behind it in a blistering statement -- calling it "legislative malpractice."

"This spending measure is nothing short of an embarrassment, and any justification for supporting it by members of Congress or the president requires deceptive contortions of the highest order," he said. "It represents everything wrong with Washington and epitomizes the very swamp that the president supposedly ran against."

"The president should veto the bill and force Congress back to the drawing board to do its job just as the American people do theirs every day," he said.

The omnibus was paired with a coronavirus stimulus bill in one fell swoop Monday night, many on both sides of the aisle objected to the process which essentially attached the crucial aid to other priorities totaling $2.3 trillion.

Roy had named a "slush fund" for governors to allow them to keep schools closed, a cut to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) funding, and items like funding for gender programs in Pakistan as items he objected to in the legislation, as well as the limited time lawmakers got to read the 5,600-page bill.

The letter's point was one shared on the opposite end of the ideological spectrum to Roy, with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez protesting that lawmakers "have not read this bill."

"It’s over 5000 pages, arrived at 2pm today, and we are told to expect a vote on it in 2 hours," she tweeted. "This isn’t governance. It’s hostage-taking."

