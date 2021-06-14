Rep. Buck introduces bill to bar federal dollars from funding 1619 Project in schools

Rep. Ken Buck , R-Colo., reintroduced a bill in the House of Representatives that would ban federal funds from going to school curriculum that teaches the New York Times' controversial 1619 Project.

Buck, alongside his House colleague Rep. Rick Allen, R-Ga., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., reintroduced the Saving American History Act, which "would ban federal funds from being used to teach the 1619 Project in K-12 schools or school districts," according to a press release from Buck's office.

The 1619 Project claims that America’s defining year was not when our nation was founded in 1776, but rather when the first slave ship arrived at American shores in 1619.

Buck slammed critical race theory in the release, saying the ideology does not belong in American schools and that children should not be taught that they will be treated differently on the basis of race.

"Critical race theory is dangerous, anti-American, and has no place in our nation’s schools," Buck said. "School curriculum plays a critical role in a child’s development and greatly influences the type of adult they will become. Children shouldn’t be taught that they will be treated differently or will be racist because of their skin color."

Allen torched the 1619 Project as something that is trying to "indoctrinate" students with the idea that the United States is an "evil country" and warned against teaching "revisionist history" in the classroom.

"The 1619 Project aims to indoctrinate our students into believing that America is an evil country, and there is no room for that in our classrooms," Allen said. "We must teach our young folks to learn from our nation’s past in order to form a more perfect union. Teaching revisionist history and promoting divisive ideology will not move our nation forward."

"This legislation will ensure federal dollars are used to provide our children with historically accurate curriculum," he added.

Cotton gave his own warning, as well, saying that activist teachers in schools across America are teaching kids to "hate" the United States and each other by using "discredited" curricula that revolve around critical race theory.

"Activists in schools want to teach our kids to hate America and hate each other using discredited, critical race theory curricula like the 1619 Project," Cotton said in the release. "Federal funds should not pay for activists to masquerade as teachers and indoctrinate our youth."

The Arkansas Republican also recently introduced legislation aiming to prevent the teaching of critical race theory in the U.S. military.

The Saving American History Act was first introduced last year during the 116th Congress by the three lawmakers as schools across the country adopted curriculum teaching the controversial concepts.

