Rep. Andy Biggs endorses Trump’s plan to send detained migrants to sanctuary cities: ‘I think it just makes sense’

Arizona Republican Rep. Andy Biggs endorsed an idea floated by President Trump to send immigrants from the border to sanctuary cities, calling it a common-sense measure to address the crisis at the border.

“I think it just makes sense to me,” said Biggs, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, on “America’s Newsroom” Tuesday.

Biggs headed to the border on Tuesday with other members of Congress, and will be leading a tour there.

“You just can't get the full grasp of the magnitude of the problem if you’re seeing it on TV even,” said Biggs when talking about the reason for Tuesday’s trip. “But when I get these folks down to the border, all of a sudden they become Evangelizers. They know how serious this is and they can help our colleagues see that and maybe we can get the Democrats to recognize this as a real problem and help us solve the problems with some congressional legislation.”

When asked if he is hopeful, Biggs answered that he is, adding: “I’m a realist as well.”

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed to "Fox News Sunday" that President Trump's prospective plan to send illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities is undergoing a "complete and thorough review," days after Democrats, who have fought to protect illegal immigrants from federal authorities, characterized the possible move as a dangerous stunt.

On Monday, Trump tweeted: “Those Illegal Immigrants who can no longer be legally held (Congress must fix the laws and loopholes) will be, subject to Homeland Security, given to Sanctuary Cities and States!"

The president's tweet seemingly signaled the administration would adopt the policy.

Biggs said he heard from his constituents “for quite some time” what the President is suggesting now adding, “They want them (sanctuary cities), we are overwhelmed.”

Top House Democrats are launching an investigation into Trump’s proposal to send undocumented immigrants detained at the border to sanctuary cities.

The leaders of the Judiciary, Oversight and Homeland Security committees sent a letter to the Trump administration on Monday that read: “Not only does the Administration lack the legal authority to transfer detainees in this manner, it is shocking that the President and senior Administration officials are even considering manipulating release decisions for purely political reasons.”

“My response is the President has been boxed in. It has been the left that’s come in and sued and said we can't send people back to Mexico, who said they would hold people (un)til they got asylum. The left has said we can't detain people who are here,” said Biggs on Tuesday.

“The left has formed the sanctuary cities and said, ‘Welcome in here’ as an incentive to people to come here illegally. And so in places like Phoenix that have been overwhelmed in providing services. We’ve got churches and community organizations that are simply overwhelmed by the number of people that come here, well maybe the sanctuary cities that are part of the lure need to say ‘OK, we’ll take them.’”