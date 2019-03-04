Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'supports' impeachment, says Trump's finances should be focus instead of Russia

Freshman Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez turned up the heat on President Trump's wallet, saying investigators should focus on his taxes and financial statements instead of Russian collusion.

The New York congresswoman made the statement in a press conference on Monday, during which she also addressed impeachment and the crisis in Venezuela.

"While [Trump's] talking collusion, collusion, collusion I think, in oversight, we should be talking about taxes, taxes, taxes, and his bank account, bank account, his bank account,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“His financial statements, because that’s where I think, actually, some of the most troubling practices are with direct relevance to the American people under the scope of oversight.”

The president responded Monday to reporters at the White House who asked if he would cooperate with House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, who announced he is expanding his investigations in the president.

“I cooperate all the time with everybody and you know the beautiful thing, no collusion. It’s all a hoax,” President Trump responded while hosting the FCS national champion North Dakota State Bison football team Monday.

At her press conference, Ocasio-Cortez was also asked whether she thought President Trump should be impeached which she said she would be “supportive of.”

“It’s been very clear that I’ve been supportive of… how I would vote in terms of impeachment,” she said.

“I understand if the leadership, perhaps, would like to build a stronger case and subpoena more records or figure out what’s happening, perhaps in the Mueller investigation. I defer to the chair, I defer to the party leadership. I certainly believe there is but enough misconduct happening out of this office that would be unbecoming of any president.”

The socialist rising star then weighed in on the crisis in Venezuela, urging caution while addressing the humanitarian crisis and a possible U.S. intervention.

"It's important that any solution we have centers the Venezuelan people and centers the democracy of Venezuelan people first," Ocasio-Cortez told reporters.

She then voiced her lack of faith in the Trump administration to handle the situation correctly.

"I am generally opposed to U.S. interventionism as a principle but particularly under this administration and under his leadership, I think it’s a profound mistake.”