AOC slammed-again-on billboards posted in New York City

The writing is on the wall for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her Green New Deal - at least according to one business group.

The rising star New Yorker has been targeted in a very public campaign by the Job Creators Network, which on Tuesday put up a new billboard in Times Square criticizing her policies.

“Hey AOC, you’re the ‘boss’?” read one of the billboards, followed by “WE DON’T THINK SO. The American PEOPLE are the boss.”

The JCN explained in a statement the billboard was designed to highlight the danger of socialism and government having too much control.

“The harms of socialism are rooted in the expansion of government power,” Alfredo Ortiz, JCN President and CEO said.

“And when government is in the driver’s seat, the American people are the ones to suffer. As we’ve highlighted many times before: socialism takes and capitalism creates.”

The new billboards were preceded by others attacking Ocasio-Cortez over her opposition to Amazon building its second headquarters in New York City. The tech giant ultimately canceled those plans amid the backlash.

“Amazon Pullout, Thanks for Nothing, AOC,” the billboard, located on 42nd street near 8th Avenue, reads.

“25,000 lost NYC jobs, $4 billion in lost wages, $12 billion in lost economic activity for NY.”

The socialist star hit back, tweeting: “Few things effectively communicate the power we've built in fighting dark money & anti-worker policies like billionaire-funded groups blowing tons of cash on wack billboards.”

The Job Creators Network, a pro-business group that was founded by Home Depot co-founder and billionaire Bernie Marcus, has advocated against minimum wage increases, partnered with Newt Gingrich to focus Congress' attention on tax cuts in 2017 and pushed to repeal the Affordable Care Act.