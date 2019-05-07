Rep. Al Green fears Trump 'will get re-elected' if he's not impeached

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, one of the first lawmakers who called for President Trump's impeachment, expressed his fears on Saturday that if Democrats don't pursue his ousting, Trump "will get re-elected."

Green was asked on MSNBC about how unpopular impeachment was among voters. MSNBC correspondent Phillip Mena pressed him with recent polling numbers from Quinnipiac showing 66 percent of voters were against impeachment -- including 38 percent of Democrats and 70 percent of independents.

"Are you concerned that impeachment talk may actually help the president's re-election?" Mena asked.

"I'm concerned that if we don't impeach the president, he will get re-elected," Green responded. "If we don't impeach him, he will say that he has been vindicated, he will say the Democrats had an overwhelming majority in the House and they didn't take up impeachment. he will say that we had a constitutional duty to do it if it was there and we didn't. He will say that he has been vindicated."

Green claimed the country has been experiencing a "constitutional crisis" that began when President Trump fired FBI Director James Comey in 2017 for his handling of the Russia investigation.

"I regret that I'm the canary in the coal mine. I regret that I was the person who had to first say that... some obstruction was taking place here. I regret that it has to be me, but it has to be somebody, and I take my duties seriously," Green continued. "We must impeach this president. If we don't, it's not the soul of the nation that will be at risk only, it is the soul of the Congress that is at risk."

The Texas congressman later added that "the polls will catch up with justice."

President Trump reacted to Green's remarks on Twitter, calling them "sad!"