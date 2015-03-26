Remembering Former Sen. George McGovern
Former Sen. George McGovern, the 1972 Democratic presidential nominee, has died at the age of 90. LIFE.com presents photos from his 1972 presidential campaign. See the full gallery of photos on LIFE.com.
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_2-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LIFE_McGovern_2George McGovern campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination in the spring of 1972.Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_2-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LIFE_McGovern_3George McGovern strategizes with his team, 1972.Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LIFE_McGovern_6George McGovern with Cesar Chavez during the labor leader and activist's hunger strike in May 1972.Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_rare_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LIFE_McGovern_rare_1Not originally published in LIFE. George McGovern and his wife, Eleanor, during the 1972 presidential campaign.Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_rare_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_rare_4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LIFE_McGovern_rare_4Not originally published in LIFE. Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern shares a toast with Orthodox Jews while campaigning in California in 1972.Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_rare_4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_rare_5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
LIFE_McGovern_rare_5Not originally published in LIFE. Shirley MacLaine joyously hugs a fellow delegate after George McGovern's victory at the 1972 Democratic National Convention in Miami Beach.Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Imageshttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_rare_5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 5