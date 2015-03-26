Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Politics

Remembering Former Sen. George McGovern

Former Sen. George McGovern, the 1972 Democratic presidential nominee, has died at the age of 90. LIFE.com presents photos from his 1972 presidential campaign. See the full gallery of photos on LIFE.com.

  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_2-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    LIFE_McGovern_2

    George McGovern campaigns for the Democratic presidential nomination in the spring of 1972.
    Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    LIFE_McGovern_3

    George McGovern strategizes with his team, 1972.
    Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_6.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    LIFE_McGovern_6

    George McGovern with Cesar Chavez during the labor leader and activist's hunger strike in May 1972.
    Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_rare_1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    LIFE_McGovern_rare_1

    Not originally published in LIFE. George McGovern and his wife, Eleanor, during the 1972 presidential campaign.
    Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_rare_4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    LIFE_McGovern_rare_4

    Not originally published in LIFE. Democratic presidential candidate George McGovern shares a toast with Orthodox Jews while campaigning in California in 1972.
    Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
  • https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/LIFE_McGovern_rare_5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1

    LIFE_McGovern_rare_5

    Not originally published in LIFE. Shirley MacLaine joyously hugs a fellow delegate after George McGovern's victory at the 1972 Democratic National Convention in Miami Beach.
    Bill Eppridge—Time & Life Pictures/Getty Images
Image 1 of 5

Recommended