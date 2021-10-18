Remembering Colin Powell upon his death: Former President Bush calls him 'a great public servant'

Former President George W. Bush says Gen. Colin Powell was "a great man."

Powell, who served top roles in several administrations including national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, and secretary of state, died Monday at 84 from complications related to COVID-19, his family announced.

"He was a great public servant, starting with his time as a soldier during Vietnam. Many Presidents relied on General Powell’s counsel and experience. He was National Security Adviser under President Reagan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under my father and President Clinton, and Secretary of State during my Administration," the former president said in a statement on Monday morning.

Bush noted that Powell "was such a favorite of Presidents that he earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom – twice. He was highly respected at home and abroad. And most important, Colin was a family man and a friend."

The former president added that he and former first lady Laura Bush "send Alma and their children our sincere condolences as they remember the life of a great man."

Powell was a trailblazer, making history as the first Black Joint Chiefs chair and as the first Black secretary of state.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that "the world lost one of the greatest leaders that we have ever witnessed…A man who was respected around the globe."

Austin, a retired four-star general who earlier this year became the first Black defense secretary in the nation's history, said, "I lost a tremendous personal friend and mentor. He has been my mentor for a number of years. He always made time for me and I could always go to him with tough issues. He always had great counsel…. I feel as if I have a hole in my heart."

Former Vice President Dick Cheney said that Powell "had a remarkably distinguished career, and I was fortunate to work with him. He was a man who loved his country and served her long and well."

Cheney, who served alongside Powell in the administrations of both Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, noted that "working with him during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, I saw first-hand General Powell’s dedication to the United States and his commitment to the brave and selfless men and women who serve our country in uniform. Colin was a trailblazer and role model for so many: the son of immigrants who rose to become National Security Advisor, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, and Secretary of State."

Ari Fleischer, who served as Bush's first White House press secretary, remembered Powell for having "such an uplifting approach to his job and life. Always laughing, always happy - he had a hard job, but he always carried it out with a can-do, upbeat approach."

"He treated everyone he met with respect and kindness. I will miss him," Fleischer added.