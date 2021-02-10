Recall Newsom campaign reaches enough signatures to potentially trigger special election

Organizers of a campaign to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom say they have obtained the required number of signatures to trigger a special election.

The secretary of state's office will need to process the signatures and determine if they are valid.

Around 1.5 million people have signed the petition, more than the required amount, Fox News has confirmed. Organizers said they expect to have 1.6 million signatures by Sunday.

Organizers are aiming for 2 million signatures by mid-March due to the verification process and the campaign is seeking a comfortable margin. The group noted there was a 25% disqualification rate among signatures collected last time.

A spokesperson for Newsom’s office did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

FORMER SAN DIEGO MAYOR SIGNS PETITION TO RECALL GOV. NEWSOM: 'WE NEED A CHANGE NOW'

California recall initiatives are not uncommon – though they rarely make it onto the ballot.

However, people may be particularly displeased this year with Newsom, who has faced criticism over a number of recent events, including for violating his own strict coronavirus restrictions when he attended an indoor dinner party late last year. Attendees at the expensive restaurant gathering were seated closely and were not wearing masks.

The California governor eventually apologized for the incident, deeming it a "bad mistake."

Randy Economy, senior adviser and official media spokesman for the campaign, suggested in a previous interview with Fox News that supporters of the movement believe the governor mismanaged the coronavirus situation, adding that many small business owners in the state – like restaurants, boutique shop owners – have completely lost their livelihoods, while big-box stores, like Target, have been allowed to remain open.

Newsom "put corporate interests before the people of California," Economy said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gray Davis, who was recalled in 2003, was the first governor recalled in the United States since 1921. Davis was ultimately replaced by Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger, the former bodybuilder and actor.

If the recall makes it onto the ballot, voters will be asked whether they want to recall Newsom and who should replace him. If a majority of voters approve the recall, the next governor will be the individual who accumulates the most votes.