Read the plan: Bipartisan group unveils proposal for reopening economy

Marisa Schultz
By Marisa Schultz | Fox News
Fox News got an exclusive first look at the Problem Solvers Caucus plan for reopening the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal outlines specific public health, economic recovery and long-term stimulus plans they want Congress and President Trump to embrace as the nation tries to emerge from weekslong quarantines and growing mass layoffs.

Read the plan below, or click here: