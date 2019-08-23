Tlaib suggests 'Israeli occupation' led to bombing death of Israeli girl, 17

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.,suggested Friday night that "Israeli occupation" was a factor in the murder of an Israeli teenager from what Israeli authorities have described as a terrorist attack that took place earlier in the day.

Rina Shnerb, 17, was hiking with her father and brother at a natural spring near the West Bank when they were hit by an "improvised explosive device." The brother was reportedly on life support while her father was said to be conscious but still hospitalized.

According to Haaretz, the Israeli army has not determined if the bomb was hidden or thrown at them. A manhunt for those responsible was underway.

Tlaib expressed condolences for the slain Israeli girl in response to a tweet posted by the left-leaning anti-Israeli occupation group IfNotNow, which claimed the "rightward drift of Israeli and US govts make the situation less safe for Israelis and Palestinians."

"This is absolutely tragic & horrible. My heart goes out to Rina's family," Tlaib wrote. "More than ever we need to support nonviolent approaches to ending the Israeli occupation and guaranteeing equal rights for all. Extremism that puts innocent lives at risk moves us no closer to peace."

Tlaib recently entered a feud with "Real Time" host Bill Maher after he blasted the anti-Israel Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement as a "bulls--- purity test by people who want to appear 'woke' but actually slept through history class."

After Tlaib called for a boycott of his show, Maher shot back, asking if Tlaib was going to "boycott 93% of her own party" since the vast majority of her Democratic colleagues voted to condemn the BDS movement.