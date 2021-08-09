Rashida Tlaib spotted dancing maskless at large indoor gathering in CDC "orange" zone

Rep. Rashida Tlaib danced maskless next to members of a large indoor crowd during a wedding in a county where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance calls for indoor masking.

The Michigan Democrat was captured on video in the Instagram story of Bassam Saleh, a live wedding band based out of Dearborn, Michigan. The video shows a maskless Tlaib posing for pictures and dancing amongst the crowd at the large indoor gathering Sunday.

In a separate post, Bassam Saleh tags the location of the wedding as Ford Community & Performing Arts Center, a venue in Dearborn, Michigan. Dearborn is located in Wayne County, which is currently rated as an orange zone by the CDC. Orange indicates a county with "substantial" COVID-19 transmission, one of two risk categories the CDC guidelines call for indoor masking for people regardless of their vaccination status.

The video comes on the same day that Tlaib was critical of Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul on social media after Paul shot a video encouraging Americans to resist new CDC guidelines.

In response to the Republican lawmaker's video, Tlaib posted a map of Kentucky showing many of the state's counties in the elevated CDC risk categories.

"The KY Senator is throwing a tantrum as his state is being swallowed whole by this virus, again," Tlaib said. "People are getting sick and dying 98 counties in Kentucky have a high incidence rate of COVID-19. He needs to put politics aside, and put people first. Start resisting the virus."

Tlaib's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.