Watch: Tlaib clashes with Jim Jordan after saying Ivanka and Jared 'don't have any privacy anymore'

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, clashed Thursday during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Thursday after the Democratic "squad" member suggested that Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner -- both White House advisers -- should no longer have an expectation of privacy.

"They don't have any privacy anymore," Tlaib said, prompting Ranking Member Jordan to interject. Her comments came as the committee was discussing subpoenaing information related to Kushner's and Trump's use of private email to conduct official business.

"This subpoena is for personal emails, who their domestic help is ... that's ridiculous," Jordan exclaimed. "That is completely off the table."

Earlier in their exchange, Tlaib claimed it was "unprecedented" that Jordan and others were trying to protect family members of the administration. Jordan responded by asserting that the nature of the subpoena was "unprecedented" as was the personal information it was pursuing.

Jordan also blasted Democrats on the committee, suggesting they were hypocritical for previously defending former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton after she used a private email server.

"Did Ivanka Trump set up a server, exclusively at her home to conduct official business on?" Jordan asked, before mentioning Clinton. Clinton, he said, set up a private server for the "express purpose of evading the records law."

"Ms. Trump had a few emails when she first started working at the White House and once she discovered what the law says, she gave those over and kept those records -- plain and simple, every single one... I do remember you all defending Clinton when she had 60,000 emails on a private server and sent classified information and received classified information on that server," he said.

Ivanka Trump last year dismissed any comparison to the use of private email by the former secretary of state, which prompted an FBI investigation.

The committee eventually approved the subpoena on Thursday, with Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md., raising questions about White House communications.

“The Committee has obtained direct evidence that multiple high-level White House officials have been violating the Presidential Records Act by using personal email accounts, text messaging services, and even encrypted applications for official business -- and not preserving those records in compliance with federal law," Cummings said in a press release.

"What we do not yet know is why these White House officials were attempting to conceal these communications. Although our Committee’s investigation began as a bipartisan inquiry under former Chairmen Chaffetz and Gowdy, the White House has refused to produce a single piece of paper in this investigation for this entire year, which is why today’s subpoena has become necessary.”

The oversight hearing came after Cummings said in a March letter to the White House that the use of private email accounts and the messaging application WhatsApp by senior administration officials raise "security and federal records concerns."

Cummings said that Trump's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, told the committee that Trump doesn't preserve official emails she receives in her personal account if she doesn't respond to them. Cummings says that appears to violate the Presidential Records Act.

But just hours later, Lowell issued a letter of his own disputing Cummings' characterization. Lowell said he was referring to Trump's email use before September 2017 and that he told committee staff that now she always forwards official business to her White House account.

