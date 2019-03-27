Tlaib continues call for Trump's impeachment, says he's 'most dangerous threat' to democracy

U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., is continuing to push for the impeachment of President Trump -- even after Special Counsel Robert Mueller has concluded there was no collusion with Russia.

The freshman Democrat, who caused an uproar within hours of being sworn into Congress with a profanity-laced call to charge the president with misconduct in office, is not backing down and is seeking support from her fellow progressives to back a resolution to effectively start the impeachment process.

Tlaib reportedly began circulating a letter Monday, just a day after Attorney General William Barr released a summary of Mueller's findings, in which she urged others to support the effort to investigate Trump’s “impeachable actions” following his inauguration in 2017.

“The actions of President Trump before he was officially sworn in as President of United States is [sic] currently being investigated by the Southern District of New York and much of it is part of the completed report by independent investigator, Robert Mueller,” she wrote in a letter, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

“However, the most dangerous threat to our democracy is President Trump's actions since taking the oath of office,” she continued.

“The fact that President Trump has yet to comply with various clauses of our U.S. Constitution sets a dangerous precedent. Much of the allegations have yet to be fully investigated by this body who also took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution."

She added: “I urge your support in recommending that the House Committee on Judiciary begin hearings, take depositions and issue subpoenas to answer this question that is fundamental to the rule of law and the preservation of our democracy.”

Multiple Democrats, such as U.S. Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, both of California, have vowed to continue investigating the White House even as the Mueller report cleared the president of collusion with Russia -- though they don’t portray their probes as a way to impeach the president.

At the same time, some leading advocates of impeachment have already announced that they will continue to push for it even in the wake of the Mueller report.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, who along with Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., introduced articles of impeachment against the president at the start of the year, tweeted Sunday that “impeachment is not dead.”

Green tweeted that Mueller's report “did NOT investigate bigotry emanating from the Presidency harming our country.”

He added: "The findings do NOT negate the President’s bigotry. As long as bigotry influences the President’s policies, I will continue to seek his impeachment. #ImpeachmentIsNotDead."

But Tlaib’s push is likely to be met with opposition from her own party’s leadership, which is skeptical at the prospect of trying to impeach the president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shot down Democrats calling for impeachment in an interview earlier this month, warning the process just isn’t worth pursuing.

“I’m not for impeachment,” Pelosi told the Washington Post Magazine. “Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country.”

She added: “And he’s just not worth it.”

House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries also dismissed Tlaib’s latest efforts, telling reporters on Monday that “We didn’t run on impeachment. We’re not focused on impeachment.”