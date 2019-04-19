Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Rashida Tlaib
Published

Rashida Tlaib calls for hunger strikes to shut down ICE

By Brent Scher | Washington Free Beacon
close
Rashida Tlaib says she'll introduce articles of impeachment against President TrumpVideo

Rashida Tlaib says she'll introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump

Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins says the American people will see Democrats are going to the extreme if articles of impeachment are introduced.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D., Mich.) urged her supporters to join her in a hunger strike to push for action to "shut down" U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), arguing the radical push to abolish ICE can't be achieved by Congress.

Tlaib, headlining a Detroit fundraiser this past weekend for the Michigan Coalition for Human Rights, complained of colleagues who are constantly "policing" what she says and lack willingness to embrace bold stands such as abolishing ICE. She called on her activist audience to join her in a hunger strike at the border.

"It's going to take movements outside the halls of Congress," Tlaib told the crowd, according to video captured by America Rising, a conservative group.

AOC BACKS TLAIB'S IMPEACHMENT RESOLUTION

"I want you all to shut them down, we can shut them down," Tlaib said to applause. "Don't wait for this Congress to act, shut them down."

"I know what they're going to say, they'll go, ‘What do you mean Rashida?' Well I'll tell you. There are some people that are using hunger strike, all these other things, going to the border, and I plan to."

Click for more from The Washington Free Beacon