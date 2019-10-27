Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Rashida Tlaib backs Sanders for president at Detroit rally

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., became the latest of her fellow “Squad” members  to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., for president, joining him at a Detroit rally.

"We deserve someone who writes the damn bills," she said, noting Sanders is a man of the people, as Detroit Free Press reported. "We deserve Bernie Sanders."

Tlaib noted that Sanders is a transformative leader who offers solutions not beholden to corporations or the mediocre ideologies of the status quo.

"We need a new vision for American and that's what our campaign is about," Sanders said. "The most important and significant opposition we face … is the limitation to our imaginations.”

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep. Rashida Tlaib address the audience during a Sanders campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)

Sanders also took the time to praise Tlaib for her role in representing the party’s progressive wing.

"What Rashida has been doing in less than one year is become a national figure, not just in standing up against the vulgarity and ugliness of Donald Trump, but she has taken on in a very forceful way, the greed and corruption of the economic establishment and stood up to the political establishment as well," he said.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar., D-Minn., expressed their support for Sanders last week. Ocasio-Cortez recently appeared alongside Sanders at a major rally in Queens, N.Y., that reportedly drew more than 20,000 people. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., is the only "Squad" member who has yet to make an endorsement.

US Representative Rashida Tlaib attends a campaign rally for Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders in Detroit, Michigan. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook) 

Winning the OK of the “Squad” members has been viewed as crucial in attracting young voters, as the top three Democrats in the polls are all senior citizens — Sanders is 78, former Vice President Joe Biden is 76 and Warren is 70 years old.

Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidate Senator Bernie Sanders holds a campaign rally in Detroit, Michigan. (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook) 

