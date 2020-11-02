Who is Raphael Warnock? 4 things to know about Georgia's Senate candidate

Rev. Raphael Warnock is the top Democratic candidate in a heated special election for a Georgia Senate seat.

Warnock’s top competitors in the race are Republicans Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Rep. Doug Collins.

Loeffler was appointed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat in January.

If no candidate receives more than 50% of the votes, there will be a runoff election in January.

Here are four things to new about Warnock, the first-time political candidate.

Religious roots

Warnock has served as a senior pastor of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta since 2005, which is the same church where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. preached.

Both of Warnock’s parents were also Pentacostal preachers.

President Barack Obama invited Warnock to deliver the closing prayer at the 2013 Inaugural Prayer Service held at the National Cathedral and the sermon for the Annual White House Prayer breakfast in March 2016.

Warnock has referred to his campaign efforts as the “Rev Up the Vote” tour.

Protest-related arrests

Warnock was arrested during 2014 protests over GOP-led decisions not to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

In 2017, he was once again arrested during peaceful protests over budget cuts to social programs that were being proposed by President Trump.

Progressive views

As his experiences with protest movements might suggest, Warnock is a progressive.

His campaign website lists reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights and climate change as some of his top issues.

Warnock’s candidacy gained ground alongside the massive civil unrest that has gripped the country throughout 2020, including outrage over the deaths of Black individuals like Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks at the hands of police.

After Loeffler criticized the WNBA for dedicating its season to the Black Lives Matter movement, the team she owns – the Atlanta Dream – donned shirts advocating for Warnock.

The runoff

Experts expect that no candidate will breach the 50% threshold necessary to win the election this month, which would send two candidates to a runoff in January.

During that runoff, it is likely that Warnock would square off against either Loeffler or Collins, whomever shored up the larger share of conservative support.

