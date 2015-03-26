Rangel challenger Espaillat concedes in close House race

State Sen. Adriano Espaillat has conceded to Democratic Rep. Charles Rangel, almost two weeks after a closely-contested primary race in New York City.

Espaillat made the announcement Monday. He also says his lawyers will drop his court action.

He hasn't decided whether he'll run for re-election in the state Senate.

Over the weekend, Rangel had apparently sewed up his victory over his primary challenger by a margin of 990 votes.

After a ballot count that ended Saturday, New York City Board of Elections spokeswoman Valerie Vazquez says the 82-year-old congressman received 18,940 votes. Espaillat won 17,950 votes in the June 26 primary.

Espaillat had claimed in court that his supporters had been improperly turned away from polls. The parties had been due back in court Wednesday.