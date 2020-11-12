Rand Paul accuses Dr. Anthony Fauci of 'glossing over science' and dismissing 'individual liberty'

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blasted National Institute of Allergy and Infecious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci on "The Story" Thursday over apparently contradictory statements about the coronavirus pandemic.

In a clip played by host Martha MacCallum, Fauci said prior to the election that it could "easily be by the end of 2021 and perhaps even into [2022] before we start having some semblance of normality."

However, after the election, Fauci claimed "help is on the way" with the advent of a vaccine, saying: "Vaccines are going to have a major positive impact. We could just hang in there, do the public health measures that we are talking about, we are going to get this under control."

Paul told MacCallum that while Fauci is likely "well-intentioned," he carries a bias toward government actions rather than trusting Americans to act responsibly.

"He believes that submission and lockdowns are fine," the senator said. "He's not too worried about individual liberties, but he also tends to gloss over the science, because we've had this debate back and forth about immunity.

"I've been saying all along that I think the children have some sort of pre-existing immunity," added Paul, an opthamologist. "The tests are now backing me up on this."

According to the Republican, around 11 million people have recovered from the coronavirus, have acquired some form of immunity, and should be told to "celebrate" and "live again" because of their immunity.

"But Dr. Fauci doesn't want to admit to any of that. Dr. Fauci is like, 'Oh, woe is me' until the election occurs and now maybe he will be changing his attitude," Paul said.

"But the bottom line is there's a great deal of optimism that we should have out there not just for the vaccine, but with the immunity that kids may have preexisting and with the immunity of 11 million people from having the disease."