Rand Paul slams 'obscene' op-ed on unvaccinated, calls Fauci's advice 'very dangerous'

Sen. Rand Paul slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci for "very dangerous" advice on the coronavirus, in his latest rebuke of the government's leading infectious-disease expert.

"Dr. Fauci needs to be away from government, away from advice, because almost all of his advice had been wrongheaded. But some of it's actually very dangerous," Paul, who is also a doctor, told "Fox & Friends" host Brian Kilmeade Thursday morning.

The remarks came amid a discussion on an op-ed from the Atlantic titled, "Unvaccinated People Need to Bear the Burden," which advocated for allowing only vaccinated individuals to fly on domestic flights.

"Obscene," Paul said in response to the op-ed. "You know that if we now disagree in our personal medical decisions with the left, they're going to declare that we're a terrorist and that we can't fly. But even on the practicality of it, even if you said okay, we're going to do this -- even the CDC says you're not supposed to get vaccinated if you've been infected within three months. So what going to do, tell people they can't fly for three months, even according to the CDC? I, and other doctors, actually think that your immunity from being infected is going to last a lot longer."

He went on to say that there’s no correlation between a mask mandate and incidents of the virus.

"This idiot would have us not flying for three months," he continued on the op-ed. "So it makes no sense, it's complete collectivism. And all of these people are the same people who hooted and hollered and said Trump is leading us to authoritarianism. What could be more authoritarian than a no-fly less for people who disagree with you."

The interview comes after Paul and Fauci have had repeated fiery exchanges during Senate hearings regarding the virus in the last year, including last month when the two traded accusations of "lying" over gain-of-function research at a Wuhan lab floated as the origin of the coronavirus.

Paul has also sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal investigation of Fauci, "because he has lied to Congress," months after he slammed the doctor as a "left-wing advocate for elitism" and a "TV pundit."

Fauci’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request for comment on Paul’s Thursday remarks.