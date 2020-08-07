EXCLUSIVE: GOP group accuses Adobe of blocking digital ads blasting 'defund police'

EXCLUSIVE: Adobe has rejected a series of ads from the Republican Attorneys General Association depicting the dangers of the “defund the police” movement because the ads depict “violence or dangerous activities.”

The attorneys general association digital team submitted a new digital ad campaign to be aired on Adobe’s ad platform, Adobe Cloud Business, entitled, “This is an Emergency.” The association alleges that the content in question already has been witnessed by the public through news broadcasts and social media, and is merely an aggregation of news clips depicting unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd.

The ads have now been posted to YouTube.

“After reviewing your company’s [rejection] email, one of two conclusions can be made,” Adam Piper, executive director of the association wrote in a letter to Adobe, obtained exclusively by Fox News.

“Adobe agrees with RAGA’s position that rioting, looting and violence in Democrat-run cities is not “perfectly peaceful” as described by Democrat Attorney General Association co-chair and Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, and Adobe is equally disturbed by the reality that ‘America is burning’” the letter read. “Or Adobe is blatantly shielding national Democrats from both the mob of lawless liberals they seek to protect and from criticism about these National Democrats and their failures to protect their constituents in their cities and states where violence is unfortunately surging.”

Piper asked Adobe to cease its “political intervention” and allow the association to use its software.

Last month, Adobe announced that it would stop running any political ads as of August 30, but attorneys general association argued that the ads should be run until then.

Adobe made its decision after Twitter banned political ads last year, and Facebook and Google added restrictions to political ads on their platforms.

Big Tech such as Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon faced a slew of questioning from conservatives about censorship last week at a House hearing.

"Big tech is out to get conservatives," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in the hearing. "That’s not a suspicion, that’s not a hunch. That’s a fact."

Jordan then gave examples of suspected behavior, which included Google removing Breitbart articles from search results, Amazon's Twitch streaming site suspending President Trump's account, former Facebook employees admitting to censoring conservative views, Facebook acknowledging that they banned pro-life ads in 2018, Amazon Smile not allowing charitable donations to a pro-life group but allowing contributions to Planned Parenthood, and Facebook removing Trump campaign posts, among others noted by the New York Post's Miranda Devine.

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, R-Wis., asked Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg about censoring ideas, specifically from conservative viewpoints, including mentioning Donald Trump Jr.'s temporary ban on Twitter, which did not involve Facebook, for posting a video that claimed antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine is a cure for COVID-19, a virus for which there is no known cure.