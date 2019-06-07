Campos-Duffy: The left and right in Congress are 'united on some level, they like open borders'

With President Trump's tariffs against Mexico set to take effect Monday, Rachel Campos-Duffy said on "Outnumbered" that there are lawmakers in both parties who are "united on some level" behind the status quo.

"There is something going on, the left and the right in Congress are united on some level, they like open borders," she said, drawing agreement from Fox Business Network's Charles Payne, who said the interests of big business have "united them."

Trump announced last week that the United States "will impose a 5 percent Tariff on all goods coming into our Country from Mexico, until such time as illegal migrants coming through Mexico, and into our Country, STOP." Fox News is told the tariff on all goods by land, sea, and air from Mexico will hike to 10 percent on July 1 -- and potentially increase substantially from there.

TRUMP SAYS MEXICO IS AN ‘ABUSER’ OF THE US, AMID TARIFF NEGOTIATIONS

Vice President Mike Pence said there has been progress in negotiations since the tariff threat, but not enough. Mexico's negotiators with Washington reportedly offered to immediately deploy 6,000 National Guard troops to the border with Guatemala.

Meantime, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass, vowed to introduce a resolution to block the tariffs. Earlier on "America's Newsroom," Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., said the tariffs would increase the cost to consumers for imported vehicles and could "cost 90,000 to 300,000 jobs."

Payne disagreed with Dingell's warning, arguing that similar "dire" predictions were made before Trump announced tariffs on Chinese goods.

"The economy has been humming along pretty good since then," he said, calling on Congress to come up with an alternate solution to the border crisis if they all agree tariffs are not the answer.

Campos-Duffy said it's clear Mexico wasn't doing all they could to stop migrants coming from Guatemala. She also highlighted a report that ISIS plotted to send English speakers and westerners into the U.S. over the southern border.

"If little kids with no parents can make it across our open borders, terrorists can!" she said, arguing Congress should be able to address the "national security" aspect of the border crisis.

Payne said the people who voted for President Trump supported him because they wanted the border to finally be secured.

"The donor class and the base are not on the same page, I can tell you that," said Campos-Duffy, whose husband is Rep. Sean Duffy, R-Wis.