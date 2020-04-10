Ted Cruz on how coronavirus has changed his daily routine

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Quarantine Routine is a regular feature that asks political power brokers how their daily lives have changed -- and how they're still doing their jobs -- during the coronavirus crisis.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, had experience with self-isolation long before stay-at-home orders gripped the country.

Cruz started self-quarantining out of an abundance of caution on March 7 after learning he had come in contact with someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Feb. 26 who later tested positive for COVID-19.

And just as his precautionary quarantine was about to end, Cruz learned he met with a second person in his Washington, D.C., office who had contracted the novel coronavirus -- prompting his isolation to extend to March 17.

Cruz escaped the sickness that has already infected one senator, Rand Paul, and several members of the House.

Healthy and working from home, Cruz launched a series of video conferences to connect with constituents to help with the coronavirus response. He's found some silver-linings during the pandemic, including being able to lunch with his wife, Heidi, and their two daughters at home, drinking from his "Dad" mug on a Fox News appearance and embracing the "Tiger King" craze.

Cruz described how his daily routine has changed in a Q & A with Fox News.

How has your daily routine changed since social distancing measures began?

Cruz: I’m at my home in Houston, Texas. Because of social distancing guidelines, I’m not able to travel to and from D.C. or around the state. But [last] week, I launched a tele-tour of Texas to connect with communities across the Lone Star State who are on the front lines combatting COVID-19. [Last] Monday, I had video conferences with members of the Texas Hospital Association and Texas Trucking Association. On Tuesday and Wednesday, I spoke with members of the Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. And on Thursday, I held calls with members of the Tyler Economic Development Council and Lufkin Economic Development Council. Later in the day, I spoke with job creators and local leaders of the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Council. In the coming days, I’ll hold video conferences with community officials and industry leaders across the state to talk about the challenges they are facing and how we can move forward with a strong economy after this pandemic is defeated.

What are the biggest challenges in doing your job during this crisis?

Cruz: One of the things I like most about working in the Senate is the in-person conversations with my colleagues, whether we’re talking on the Senate floor or at lunch about the ways to solve problems and improve American’s lives. And while you can do a lot by phone and email, I always prefer in-person conversations to phone or video conferences.

What do you miss the most about how you did your job before this began?

Cruz: Meeting face to face with constituents. Our ability to use technology allows us to stay connected, but it’s difficult to be limited and unable to meet with folks. But no matter the challenge or catastrophe, Texans stand together. First responders breach the gap and we stand united to support one another. That’s what we’re doing now, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.

What surprised you the most about how life has changed?

Cruz: I’ve been amazed at just how much you actually do while working from home. We’re lucky to live in a digital age, where we can connect with folks across the state and across the country with ease. And fortunately, since I’ve been working from home, there have only been a handful of technical mishaps.

How do you blow off steam?

Cruz: Heidi and I are both working from home while our girls are doing distance learning. So it’s a full house here. But we’re also enjoying spending time together – eating lunch and dinner together and going on walks around the neighborhood. Everyone is out taking walks with their dogs and families in the evenings – now we still practice social distancing – but to see folks taking time to enjoy the evenings outside, that has been the silver lining in this crisis. We are blessed with our health and I have loved spending more time with my girls.

And not to mention, Tiger King.