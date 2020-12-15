Expand / Collapse search
2020 Presidential Election
Published

Putin congratulates Biden on election victory

Putin was one of the few world leaders who did not congratulate Biden earlier

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated Joe Biden on his election victory shortly after the U.S. Electoral College handed him 306 electoral votes to President Trump’s 232.

Reuters reported that Putin has held off on congratulating Biden in the days after the Nov. 3 election.

MOSCOW OPENS DOZENS OF CORONAVIRUS VACCINE CENTERS

The Kremlin issued a statement that read, “Putin wished the president-elect every success and expressed confidence that Russia and the U.S., which have a special responsibility for global security and stability, could, despite their differences, really help to solve the many problems and challenges facing the world.”

Putin took issue with Biden back in October when the former vice president called Trump “Putin’s puppy” during a debate.

Putin also called out Biden's “sharp anti-Russian rhetoric.”

But the Russian leader also praised Biden at the time for declaring an intention to extend the New START arms control treaty that expires in February.

“This is a very serious element of our potential collaboration in the future,” Putin said. He added that Russia would be ready to work with any future U.S. president.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.
