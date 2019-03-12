Pushing for Trump’s impeachment without the Senate is a ‘fool’s errand’: Mara Liasson

The debate among Democrats as to whether they should impeach President Donald Trump took another turn after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, revealed during an interview that she opposed based on the known evidence.

Pelosi told the Washington Post that impeachment is “so divisive to the country” and insisted that there has to be “something so compelling” that would pave the way for a bipartisan vote. She said Trump is “just not worth it.”

During the Special Report “All-Star” panel, NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson, Fox News politics editor Chris Stirewalt, and Washington Examiner chief political correspondent Byron York weighed in on the fight within the Democratic Party and if impeachment is a viable option.

Liasson noted that Pelosi was “inching up to this declaration for a while,” and that she and House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-NY, are on the same page regarding the necessity of waiting for evidence and for bipartisanship before proceeding.

“This is why they pay her the big bucks, this is why she’s the leader and for people who want to impeach him, they can now blame it all on her,” Liasson told the panel. “She’s gonna take the hits, but what she said was this could backfire on Democrats politically and it’s not worth doing that.”

The NPR correspondent elaborated the political consequences Republicans faced after the House impeached President Bill Clinton in the 90s, which boosted his popularity in the final years of his presidency and warned that history can repeat itself with President Trump.

“What people forget is impeachment is not removal. He is not going to be removed from office because Republicans in the Senate are not going to vote for that. The voters will have a chance in 2020 to render a verdict on Donald Trump,” Liasson continued.

Stirewalt told the panel that Pelosi is “setting the bar high” and that she’s “of course right” in the broad interest of the Democratic Party as opposed to freshman congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, who keeps pushing for impeachment in what he insisted would be a “unsuccessful effort.”

Meanwhile, York expressed that the “impeachment machine was up and running” on Capitol Hill, pointing to Nadler’s declaration that Trump was “guilty” of obstruction of justice.

“It was absolutely clear with the demands to 81 people, the very wide-ranging demands, for information from them plus the idea of sort of setting up new investigations just in case Mueller didn’t come through for them, they were ready to go,” York said.