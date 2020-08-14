Mark Pulliam says Harris believes her 'hyper-progressive rhetoric,' has shown 'contempt for law enforcement'

Presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is not the moderate the mainstream media seeks to portray her as, attorney and Federalist Society member Mark Pulliam told "Life, Liberty & Levin" in an interview airing Sunday.

"I think these days, in the age of the resistance, particularly among presidential aspirants in the Democratic Party, almost everybody espouses this type of hyper-progressive rhetoric," Pulliam, a contributing editor at "Law & Liberty," told host Mark Levin. "But in her case, if you go back to her track record from when she started her political career in California, you can see very disturbing signs that she really believes these things and that she has acted, in the past, consistently with these beliefs."

Pulliam described Harris as having been "plucked from relative obscurity as a deputy district attorney in Alameda County" in the mid-1990s by future San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, "whom she was dating at age 29, Willie Brown being 60 and married at the time."

"He introduced her to the political circles that have led to her meteoric rise since then, [and] appointed her to a couple of cushy administrative [agency] positions in California that paid her over $400,000," Pulliam went on. "And, at the time, he [Brown] was the speaker of the California Assembly, which made him the most powerful politician in California. He was a very crafty, very savvy, very ruthless, very partisan Democrat."

According to Pulliam, Harris has only faced "two difficult political races," the first of which came when she ran for San Francisco District Attorney in 2003 against incumbent Terence Hallinan.

"Ironically, she had the support of the police officers there because the incumbent ... had made the mistake of indicting the president of the police union and eight of his high-level officials and ended up getting no convictions out of that," he said.

"So the police were supporting her and she was able to defeat him. But almost immediately, she showed her true colors," he continued. "There was a San Francisco police officer named Isaac Espinoza who was ambushed by a gang member and shot down in cold blood with an AK-47 [in April 2004]. And Kamala Harris ... announced three days after this killing, before the police officer had even been buried, that she would not seek the death penalty against the killer."

Harris' decision outraged many members of the the community, including California's two Democratic U.S. senators, Dianne Feinstein and Barbara Boxer.

"Dianne Feinstein was so upset, she said 'I wouldn't have endorsed her for district attorney if I'd known that she would do something like this,'" Pulliam recalled. "Barbara Boxer ... disagreed with it so much, she was urging the federal prosecutors to prosecute this gang member under federal law, and the police union, needless to say, was aghast.

"So this is the kind of prosecutor that she is, one who has such contempt for law enforcement that she would refuse to seek the death penalty for a cop killer."

Pulliam said Harris acted similarly in 2009 when she opted not to seek the death penalty in the case of a "MS-13 illegal alien" who murdered a father and his two sons who were returning from a picnic the previous year.

"However," he added, "once she got in as district attorney, the machine politics took over and she was reelected in that position without any opposition."