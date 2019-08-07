Puerto Rico Supreme Court overturns swearing-in of new governor

Puerto Rico's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the recent swearing-in of Gov. Pedro Pierluisi was against the law, overturning it and stating that Pierluisi must immediately leave office.

Pierluisi cannot appeal the decision in favor of the island’s Senate, which sued under the claim that he had previously been made secretary of state improperly. The secretary of state is next in line when a governor leaves office, which was the case when former Gov. Ricardo Rosselló resigned following massive protests.

PUERTO RICO POWER VACUUM: AS EMBATTLED GOV. ROSELLO STEPS DOWN, NO ONE KNOWS WHO WILL LEAD THE ISLAND

"It is concluded that the swearing-in as governor by Hon. Pedro R. Pierluisi Urrutia, named secretary of state in recess, is unconstitutional," the court said in a statement.

The decision to remove Pierluisi is also expected to result in protests, due to opposition to Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez, who is next in line to be governor. Vazquez said after Rosselló announced he would resign that she did not want the job after protesters made it known they would not back her.

Rosselló then appointed Pierluisi to the secretary position when Puerto Rico’s legislature was in recess. The House met to confirm him on August 2, but Rosselló officially stepped down later that day without the Senate confirming Pierluisi.

NEXT-IN-LINE TO BE GOVERNOR OF PUERTO RICO SAYS SHE HAS 'NO INTEREST' IN THE POSITION

In a statement, Rosselló's office said at the time that Pierluisi did not need to be confirmed by both chambers of Puerto Rico's legislature because he had been named secretary of state in a recess appointment earlier this week.

A 2005 law said that in cases where a secretary of state is taking over as governor, they do not have to be approved by both houses of the legislature.

The Senate's lawsuit claimed that the law went against the island's constitution and that Pierluisi was improperly sworn in. The Supreme Court agreed that the law was unconstitutional and that because Pierluisi had never been properly confirmed as secretary of state, he was sworn in as governor illegally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pierluisi has said that he would respect the decision of the court, no matter how it ruled.

Rosselló first announced on July 24 that he would resign after two weeks of protests over mismanagement and leaked chats that showed him and his top aides denigrating victims of Hurricane Maria and other Puerto Ricans.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.