US to send delegation to Haiti, including senior FBI officials, Psaki says

The United States will send senior FBI and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials to Haiti to assist in the aftermath of the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse, the White House announced Friday.

The U.S. will also be sending $5 million to help the Haitian National Police fight gang violence, as well as a shipment of coronavirus vaccines to combat the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

"In response to the Haitian government's request for security and investigative assistance, we will be sending senior FBI and DHS officials to Port-au-Prince as soon as possible to assess the situation and how we may be able to assist," White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Friday during her White House press briefing.

Moïse was assassinated at his private home on Wednesday, and his wife also suffered gunshot wounds and is hospitalized in Florida for treatment for her injuries.

At least two Haitian Americans are among six men who have been arrested in the assassination plot.

When asked whether the arrest of the Americans will impact the U.S. delegation's work in Haiti, Psaki said the focus will be on helping the people of Haiti during this "very challenging time" and supporting local law enforcement.

"The investigation is not going to impact the assistance we're providing to the people of Haiti," Psaki said.

The White House did not immediately provide information about the size of the U.S. delegation heading to Haiti's capital.