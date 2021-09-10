Psaki stands by having employer vaccine mandate while illegal immigrants get a pass

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy on why American businesses with 100 or more employees are required to vaccinate workers but migrants at the southern border are not required to vaccinate.

"Our objective is to get as many people vaccinated as humanly possible," Psaki told Doocy when asked why illegal immigrants are not being vaccinated but American workers will be forced to under President Biden’s mandate. "The president’s announcement yesterday was an effort to empower businesses to give businesses the tools to protect their workforces. That’s exactly what we did."

Doocy then pressed Psaki again saying, "Vaccines are required for "people at a business with more than 100 people. It is not a requirement for migrants at the border. Why?"

"That’s correct," Doocy responded.

About 30% of immigrants held at federal detention facilities are refusing to be vaccinated, and they have the option to refuse.

Meanwhile, more than 18% of migrant families who recently crossed the border tested positive for COVID before being released by Border Patrol. Another 20% of unaccompanied minors tested positive for the virus.

Biden's new rules for employers with over 100 employees will be issued through the Labor Department, the president said. The president also threatened hefty fines for employers that fail to comply with the mandate.

"We have the tools to combat the virus if we come together to use those tools," Biden said.

