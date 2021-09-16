Psaki dismisses concerns over Biden's recent coughing: Not an 'issue of concern'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed concerns about President Biden’s recent coughing during speeches, saying that she is not concerned when asked during a White House Press Briefing Thursday.

"Many of us were in the East Room watching the president, we’ve seen him on many occasions where he had a repeated cough. What is the situation with that cough and is it a concern?" NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell asked Psaki.

"I don't think it's an issue of concern," Psaki said. "There's a range of reasons why we need to clear our throat or have a light cold."

Psaki said that Biden has a doctor who travels with him and he is checked regularly.

Later in the press conference, Psaki was asked when Biden’s next physical examination checkup will be and she did not know of a specific date.

Many on social media have noticed Biden's recent coughing, inspiring the hashtag #Bidencough on Twitter.

"Biden coughing, gagging and phlegm gurgling is making me ill. Every television speech full of this. Give the man water PLEASE," one user wrote on Twitter after the president’s East Room speech.

During the presidential campaign, his doctor, Kevin O’Connor, told the Wall Street Journal that Biden suffers from high cholesterol, acid reflux disease, and seasonal allergies and that the acid reflux causes him to clear his throat often.

"This may also contribute to occasional cough and sinus congestion," O’Connor wrote in a statement. "He has received endoscopy to rule out any more significant disease."