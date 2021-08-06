Psaki pushes back on DeSantis, suggests politicians shouldn't decide masking requirements for kids

White House press secretary Jen Psaki pushed back on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' recent decision about the use of face masks at schools, arguing that public health officials were more suited to make those types of decisions than politicians were.

Fox News' Peter Doocy had asked Psaki about DeSantis considering a plan to withhold funding from school districts that don't allow parents to opt their kids out of mask-wearing.

"I will say as a parent myself of two young children that I want public health officials to make decisions about how to keep my kids safe, not politicians," said Psaki.

"And not only is Gov. DeSantis not abiding by public health decisions, he is fundraising off of this."

BIDEN KNOCKS DESANTIS IN RESPONSE TO LATEST TUSSLE WITH FLORIDA REPUBLICAN: ‘GOVERNOR WHO?’

She added that the administration's view was the parents "should have the ability and the knowledge that their kids are going to school and that they're in safe environments."

Doocy added that DeSantis had concerns about the psychological impact of mask-wearing on kindergartners. He asked Psaki whether that was something that came up in discussions among officials and the the White House.

"No, there's not," Psaki responded. "And I will tell you from personal experience, my rising kindergartner told me two days ago she could wear a mask all day and she's just happy to go to camp and go to school."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Her comments added to an ongoing feud between the White House and DeSantis, who made headlines by telling the president to do his job. "Why don't you get this border secure? And until you do that, I don’t wanna hear a blip about COVID from you, thank you," said DeSantis.

Biden reportedly knocked DeSantis earlier this week, asking "Governor who?" in response to one of his comments.