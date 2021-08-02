Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Joe Biden
Published

Psaki attacks Florida's DeSantis, governor's office fires back: 'Psaki is the one playing politics'

Psaki appears to have partially misrepresented Florida policy

By Jessica Chasmar | Fox News
close
Ron DeSantis: We must say no to mandates in Florida Video

Ron DeSantis: We must say no to mandates in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis discusses his effort to protect his state's freedom on 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the Republican governor of choosing "politics" over "public health." 

DeSantis, an outspoken opponent of coronavirus restrictions like state-level mask mandates, has been repeatedly floated as a potential 2024 challenger to President Biden. 

During her daily press briefing Monday, Psaki said the Biden administration was "ready and available" to provide federal assistance, "whether that is Florida or any other part of the country," after the Sunshine State broke two coronavirus-related records over the weekend with the highest number of reported cases in a day and the highest number of hospitalizations per capita. 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. 

White House press secretary Jen Psaki attacked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

FLORIDA BREAKS RECORD FOR COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

"Twenty percent of the cases we're seeing are in Florida," Psaki said.

"There are steps and precautions that can be taken," she continued, "including encouraging people to get vaccinated, encouraging people to wear masks, including allowing schools to mandate masks and allowing kids to wear masks, which is not the current state of play in Florida." 

Psaki appears to have partially misrepresented Florida policy – DeSantis made mask-wearing optional for Florida students but did not prohibit students from wearing masks. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"So, you know, at a certain point, leaders are going to have to choose whether they're going to follow public health guidelines or whether they're going to follow politics," she added. "And we certainly encourage all governors to follow the public health guidelines."

DeSantis' office fired back at Psaki, pointing out that the state allows parents to decide whether their children will wear masks or not, and highlighting that the governor held over 50 vaccine-specific events urging Floridians to get the shots. 

"By dismissively ignoring Governor DeSantis’ efforts to protect vulnerable Floridians, Psaki is the one playing politics with the pandemic," DeSantis press secretary Christina Pushaw told Fox News in an email. 

"The White House should be more concerned about the flip-flopping of the CDC, which is inadvertently promoting vaccine hesitancy with their confusing, contradictory public communications. Stating that vaccinated people should wear masks and socially distance is implying that the vaccines do not change anything, which is the wrong message for our federal government to be promoting."

Fox News' Peter Hasson contributed reporting

More from Politics