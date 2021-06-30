Psaki can’t name a single Republican who supports 'defund the police'

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was questioned Wednesday over comments she made alleging Republicans want to "defund the police," but she was unable to name a single GOP member who supported the controversial line.

Despite the rallying cry to "defund the police" used by Democrats like Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, and Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Psaki suggested that in not voting for the American Rescue plan – which included a provision for law enforcement – Republicans were the true opponents of police funding.

"The president ran and won the most votes of any candidate in history on a platform of boosting funding for law enforcement after Republicans spent decades trying to cut the COPS program," Psaki told Fox News Wednesday. "There's a record of that, that doesn't require anyone having new comments."

The COPS Hiring Program is an initiative funding law enforcement hiring.

Psaki added that Republicans "stood in the way of crucial funding needed to prevent the laying off of police officers as crimes increased."

The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan included a $350 billion measure for state and local governments that could be used for police, but Republicans rejected the plan as a "socialist" solution to pandemic relief.

But when pressed on which Republicans in Congress rejected the bill on the grounds of seeking to "defund the police," Psaki was drawn up short.

"I think actions speak louder than words," she said. "If you oppose funding for the COPS program -- something that was dramatically cut by the prior administration and many Republicans supported -- and then you vote against a bill that has funding for the COPS program, we can let other people evaluate what that means.

"It doesn't require them to speak to it or to shout it out," she added.