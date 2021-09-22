Psaki pressed on whether Biden has 'ever' been to southern border

White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn't have an answer Wednesday on whether President Biden has ever or will ever visit the southern border to address the illegal immigration crisis.

Psaki was asked by Fox News’ Peter Doocy during her daily press briefing if the president had "ever been to the southern border" during his nearly 50 years in public office.

"I will have to look back in my history books and check the times he’s been to the southern border," Psaki said.

"We have been looking all morning," Doocy said, "and we have not found any record of him visiting the border as president, vice president, senator, or even as a concerned citizen."

Doocy later continued, "This is a president who makes a point when there are disasters in this country, like a wildfire or hurricane, to go and see for himself firsthand what the needs are of the local community so he can have an informed POV to make policy. Why doesn’t he go down to Del Rio, Texas, to see what’s going on?"

Doocy was referring to the surge of illegal immigration in recent days in Del Rio, where thousands of migrants who crossed from Mexico are awaiting processing at the International Bridge.

"Well first of all, Peter, I think the situation at the border is the result of a broken system," Psaki replied. "And the president certainly relies on his experience. So whether it was the work he did to address root causes as vice president, his efforts when he was in the Senate to support comprehensive immigration reform. … He uses all of his experiences to inform how he governs, how he approaches challenges."