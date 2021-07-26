Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Foreign Policy
Published

Protests break out in front of WH urging Biden to take firmer stance on Cuba

The Biden administration has announced its support of the protesters and has also leveled sanctions

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Biden has not responded to FL lawmakers' request to help Cubans Video

Biden has not responded to FL lawmakers' request to help Cubans

Rep. Maria Salazar, R-Fla., criticizes the Biden administration for not responding to Florida's request to help provide internet access to Cubans demanding freedom from communist regime

Protesters from across the U.S. converged in front of the White House Sunday night in an effort to get the Biden administration to take a firmer stance in its effort to support anti-government demonstrators in Cuba. 

The Biden administration has announced its support of the protesters and has also leveled sanctions. The Miami Herald reported that even the protesters had different expectations of what the word "more" actually meant. Some went as far as suggesting a military intervention. 

"We went into Kuwait, Somalia and didn’t ask for anyone’s permission," Maria Fundora, the head of a Texas-based group called Cuba Libre, told the paper. "We went in and killed Usama Bin Laden and didn’t ask anyone. Are you telling me someone from Cuba needs to do something as horrible as 9/11 to get the U.S. to do something?"

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the more realistic options seems to be the U.S.'s ability to work around internet blackouts in the country so residents can better inform the world about the realities on the island.

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

More from Politics