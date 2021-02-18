Cruz admits Cancun trip 'obviously a mistake' as he returns to find protestors outside his Texas home

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz admitted Thursday that traveling to Cancun, Mexico as his constituents suffered in freezing homes amid power outages was "obviously a mistake."

The Republican spoke outside his Texas home as a sizable group of protesters chanted just yards away.

"It was obviously a mistake, and in hindsight, I wouldn't have done it," Cruz acknowledged. He reiterated his previous contention that he had gone in order to take his daughters to Mexico to get them out of the cold. "I was trying to be a dad," he said. "When you've got two girls who have been cold for two days and haven't had heat or power, and they're saying 'Look, we don't have school, why don't we go - let's get out of here . . . " The senator will join Sean Hannity Thursday night on Hannity at 9pm et.

TED CRUZ FLEW TO MEXICO WITH FAMILY AMID POWER CRISIS

The crowd, equipped with signs and megaphones, chanted, "Ted Cruz has got to go." The protest drew a sizable police presence.

Prominent Democrats lashed out at Cruz hours after it was revealed that he had traveled to Cancun, Mexico as his home state contended with a catastrophic winter storm. Critics accused the senator of fleeing his state amid wintry conditions that contributed to a mounting death toll and left millions without power or access to running water.

In a lengthy statement released earlier Thursday, Cruz acknowledged that he traveled to Mexico and said that he did so in order to accompany his daughters. The senator did not indicate whether he had always planned to fly back to Texas on Thursday or if he cut the vacation short due to the political backlash.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"With school cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends," he said. "Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas. We want our power back, our water on, and our homes warm. My team and I will continue using all our resources to keep Texans informed and safe."

The incident marked a potentially damaging political setback for Cruz, a former presidential candidate who is considered a likely competitor for the GOP’s nomination in 2024.